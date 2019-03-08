Ottery businesswoman recognised as 'unsung hero'

Tina Chauhan-Challis, the Samosa Lady of Ottery, with her award for Best Sole Trade/Micro business category from Devon and Somerset based The 373 group. Picture: Ruud Jansen Vennerboer Archant

An Ottery trader has been recognised as one of the area's 'unsung heroes' of business.

Tina Chauhan-Challis, the Samosa Lady of Ottery won the Best Sole Trade/Micro business category from Devon and Somerset based The 373 group.

The group hold the awards annually to recognise sole and national traders across a number of categories for doing a 'great job' for their customers, staff and community. This year's awards recognised 100 businesses after attracting 250 separate nominations from across the area.

Tina was unable to attend the award ceremony but was presented her prize in her shop.

A 373 group spokesman said: "It was a really tough job for the panel of judges to make the choice from such a fantastic range of great businesses.

"Local award-winning businesswoman Tina was recognised as being a genuine trooper and always helping the community. "People come from as far as Bovey Tracey to taste Tina's samosas. Tina has also recently set a world record for making over 500 Samosas from scratch in 24 hours on her own.

"The roaring applause highlighted Tina's popularity and quality of service."