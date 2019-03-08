Advanced search

Digital Decoded

Sidford Business Park: WATCH video of traffic problems submitted to inquiry

PUBLISHED: 13:14 17 July 2019

Traffic jam in Sidbury. Picture: Marianne Rixson

Traffic jam in Sidbury. Picture: Marianne Rixson

Picture: Marianne Rixson

Video footage illustrating traffic issues in Sidbury and Sidford have gone before the planning inspector.

The clips were submitted as part of a three-day inquiry to decide the fate of Sidford Business Park.

The series of footage showed lorries and large vehicles becoming stuck trying to pass and long lines of traffic at various points along the A375.

The videos were dated between March 2016 and May 2018 at a variety of times throughout the day.

John Loudoun, from the Say NO to Sidford Business park campaign group, said: "All of these were taken over the past two years and are illustrative examples of the existing traffic problems locally with existing large vehicles."

He was questioned by Richard Kimblin QC, counsel for the appellant, if the issue was with articulated HGV vehicles on the road as seen in some of the videos

In one video, a lorry going towards Sidford became stuck by Sidbury War Memorial.

Mr Loudoun said: "Its not just arctic lorries it's the narrowness of the road to take the traffic we have now. There are lots of parked cars as houses do not have garages or off-site parking.

"In Sidbury, the WI was so concerned by the size, volume and weight of the traffic through the village they started up Sidbury Traffic Action Group (STAG) which led to the establishment of the speed cameras and they are training speed watch volunteers in Sidbury."

The planning inquiry has entered its second day at the council's Blackdown House headquarters in Honiton.

Evidence is being heard by Planning Inspector Luke Fleming for a change-of-use application at land east of Two Bridges in Sidford.

The application, for the 8,445sqm development was rejected by East Devon District Council last year, sparking an appeal from applicants Mike and Tim Ford.

On Tuesday, opening arguments from both sides were put forward and evidence was heard from witnesses from the council.

On Wednesday, interested third parties will outline their arguments before evidence from the appellant.

Most Read

Heavy traffic as rubble blocks road

Four Elms Hill. Ref shs 31 17TI 8340. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth Lifeboat launches after concerns for kayakers

Sidmouth Lifeboat were called out to assist a group of kayakers on Friday afternoon. Picture: Mark Eburne

Tumbling cliffs and shifting beaches theme of new exhibition

The erosion at East Beach is part of the tumbling cliffs and shifting beaches exhibition at Kennaway House this weekend. Picture: Sid Vale Association

Highlights of Sidmouth Folk Festival 2019

Richard Thompson. Picture: Tom Bejgrowicz

Sidford Business Park: Three-day planning inquiry opens

A planning appeal into a proposal for Sidford Business Park will be discussed at Blackdown House. Picture: Archant

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Heavy traffic as rubble blocks road

Four Elms Hill. Ref shs 31 17TI 8340. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth Lifeboat launches after concerns for kayakers

Sidmouth Lifeboat were called out to assist a group of kayakers on Friday afternoon. Picture: Mark Eburne

Tumbling cliffs and shifting beaches theme of new exhibition

The erosion at East Beach is part of the tumbling cliffs and shifting beaches exhibition at Kennaway House this weekend. Picture: Sid Vale Association

Highlights of Sidmouth Folk Festival 2019

Richard Thompson. Picture: Tom Bejgrowicz

Sidford Business Park: Three-day planning inquiry opens

A planning appeal into a proposal for Sidford Business Park will be discussed at Blackdown House. Picture: Archant

Latest from the Sidmouth Herald

Beer Albion all set to celebrate their centenary with game against Axminster Town on Saturday

Beer Albion Football Club 1919-20; (Back row, left to right) Arthur Westlake, Alan White, Arthur Collier, Peter White (Capt), Harry Miles, WR David; (Middle row) Tommy Driver, Rob Rowe, Laurie White, Charlie Perkins, Jack Perkins (Front row) Jack Northcott, Norman Satterley and Will Collier. Picture: RICHARD HONNOR

Ottery suffer heavy defeat against Heathcoat 2nds

A batsmans gear is left on the wicket during drinks. Picture STEVE BIRLEY

Sidford Business Park: WATCH video of traffic problems submitted to inquiry

Traffic jam in Sidbury. Picture: Marianne Rixson

Duchess of Cornwall visits Sidmouth’s donkey sanctuary

Ottery animal rescue centre turns away more than 100 people trying to give up their dogs - in just ONE month

Crystal Scott and Guy Scott, of ARC, say they have to pick up the pieces when dogs are handed into the Ottery rescue centre. Picture: Callum Lawton
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists