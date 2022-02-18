A clean start doing a dirty job reignites a special partnership

Opinion

Well, it’s a dirty job but someone’s got to do it, with this week’s business article sounding strikingly similar to something out of a Mills and Boon novel!



Way back in the mists of time, some 30 years ago in leafy Buckinghamshire, Ian Goddard married Allison Beckett at a dream wedding. Sadly, years later the marriage failed and some six years ago, keen to make a fresh start, Allison and her three children moved to Sidmouth.



Lighting her fire for the second time in her life, Allison was unexpectedly reunited with her former husband Ian and in February 2021, such was his reignited love for his lady, after 30 years of working in the print industry, he took the bold step to up sticks and join her in Sidmouth bringing a brand new franchise with him.



“Oven Loving Sidmouth” was a completely fresh start for Ian, taking on the job we all love to hate, cleaning your oven to a professional standard and clearly a far cry from his years of experience in the print trade, proving that if you feel as though you are stuck in a rut there’s nothing to stop you setting up in business on your own if you really want to. He professionally cleans a wide range of appliances from your basic domestic oven to ranges and Agas and commercial heavy-duty equipment, that all being well will earn its money this year.



The Oven Loving brand is owned by Ian’s long-term friends in Buckinghamshire and with substantial support for its franchisees and long-term commitment to the business model, this could easily become a chore we no longer have to live with if there is someone on hand to carry out the job for you.



Already establishing themselves with an enviable reputation, Allison takes all the bookings while Ian is out and about getting his hands dirty and with many repeat customers and some great reviews on social media they must be doing something right. So, if you fancy ditching the job you love to hate you can contact them through their Facebook page or call Allison on a good old fashioned telephone 01395 206870.