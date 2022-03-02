Travelodge looking to move into Sidmouth and Exmouth

Travelodge is looking to open in Sidmouth and Exmouth - Credit: Travelodge

Budget hotel chain Travelodge is on the lookout for sites in the Exmouth area and in Sidmouth.

The company, which operates more than 590 hotels across the UK, is on the lookout for new sites, including in East Devon.

Sidmouth and a site designated 'Exmouth/Sidmouth' feature on a map outlining areas the firm would be interested in opening.

"We are currently seeking development opportunities that could incorporate a new Travelodge hotel, either on its own or as part of a mixed-use scheme, and will consider new developments and conversions of existing buildings and hotels operated by other brands," said Tony O'Brien, UK development director for Travelodge.

"In 2021, we opened 17 new hotels, in locations including Bristol, Kendal, Leicester, London, Mansfield, Poole, Rochdale, Sandwich, St Albans and Witney and are looking to open a similar number each year.

"If you have details of a site or hotel that is available and could be redeveloped as a Travelodge then please contact our development manager responsible for the region where the property is located."

Landowners or developers are being encouraged to contact the firm with suitable sites.

The website added: "Travelodge developments are carried out by a wide range of development companies, from major property companies to one-man-band developers.

"We have also opened a significant number of new hotels in partnership with Local Authorities, as part of council-led developments, including Aylesbury Vale District Council, Barking & Dagenham Council, Breckland District Council, Cherwell District Council, City of Edinburgh Borough Council, City of Lincoln Council, Denbighshire County Council and Reigate & Banstead Borough Council.

"Although most of Travelodge’s new hotels are developer-led, we do undertake some developments ourselves, forward funded by funding partners.

"This allows us to also consider some freehold site purchases."

As well as the Exmouth and Sidmouth areas, Travelodge is also on the lookout for suitable sites in Exeter, which already boasts a venue on the M5, at the Sandygate services.

For more information, log on to travelodgeproperty.co.uk.