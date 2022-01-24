More than 600 jobs up for grabs at Travelodge - including in South West
- Credit: Kit Oates/Travelodge
Hotel giant Travelodge has posted a whopping 600 jobs it needs to fill - including in Devon.
The budget hotel chain has today (January 24) launched its 2022 recruitment drive - and is looking to fill roles across its 582 UK hotels.
The firm says the drive is down to continued expansion and will add to its more than 10,000 workers as demand for staycations in the UK rising amid the coronavrisu pandemic.
Craig Bonnar, Travelodge chief executive, said: "The start of a new year is a great opportunity to kick start a new career change and joining the UK hospitality sector can be the best decision that you make.
"Working in the hotel industry is fun and exciting and it opens a door to a world of opportunities.
"We are currently searching for 600 new colleagues including 20 in the South West who have a passion, determination and a real desire to look after people and in return we will provide training, coaching and a dedicated career path.
"Our in-house management development programme, Aspire, has helped thousands of entry level colleagues into a management job.
"Travelodge is also a great choice for mums and dads looking to begin or restart their career.
"Our ‘Parents Programme’ offers jobs close to home, hours that can match the school run, benefits that suit families and a path into management.
"It is the one-stop programme to help parents work, raise their family and keep one foot firmly on the career ladder too."
Open positions in Devon and Cornwall include assistant hotel manager, bar café team member, housekeeping team member and receptionist.
For more details and to search for jobs, log on to www.travelodge.co.uk/careers.