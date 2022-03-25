Things can only improve as the high street emerges from the pandemic

Opinion

As the tranquillity of the winter appears to be stretching itself into spring we brace ourselves for the season to kick in and at Antiques on High, our cabinet space has been increased following a revamp over the last weekend.



Taking a long-term view on the business and offering subsidised prices for antiques dealers in our two other stores when we opened in Bowness on Windermere last year, has certainly paid dividends as we welcome two new dealers into Sidmouth, both of whom have cabinets in our other stores.



It has been a long and hard winter and being the only company in Europe to offer the structure we do, it is now starting to appeal to many who can see the benefits as they start to understand that distance is no restriction.



From as far away as Newcastle we welcome “Red Duster Antiques” to Sidmouth, who, with years of experience in the trade carries a high-end range of stock mostly with a nautical, marine-based theme and with stock in our Bowness on Windermere store it is only a matter of time before they take up occupation in Oxford.



Complementing our current stock of stunning Vintage Crown Derby and with Cabinets in both our Oxford and Bowness stores “Ceramic Wonders” present a comprehensive range of Crown Derby collectables. Specialising solely in genuine paperweights, Krissy is encouraged by our long-term view of expansion and business philosophy.



Whilst many may wonder as to how the stock finds its way all over the country, our dealers are re-assured by the fact that we transport the stock for them, all fully insured, to the stores at least twice a month usually at around one or two in the morning to cut the journey time down and although the crippling fuel prices of late haven’t helped, we are committed to the cause, regularly working 12 or 13-hour days. Covid certainly didn’t help, but things can only get better for everyone as we make our way out of the situation that has blighted the world for the last two years.