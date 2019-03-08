Businesses back Sidmouth Repair Café

IT expert Al Findlay Archant

Fixers bring a new lease of life to tired items at Sidmouth Repair Café.

Every last Saturday of the month, a team of fixers gather at the Youth Centre in Manstone Lane, Sidmouth - to help local folk repair any items which would otherwise be thrown away.

It's quite a commitment - especially for members of the repair team who also have their own business.

This includes Al Findlay, a freelance IT consultant based in Newton Poppleford.

Every month he lends his skills and advice to fix a computer that's crashed, a printer that won't work, or a mobile phone that needs a tweak.

Al is one of several local businesses helping out at the café.

Recently, builders' merchants Bradfords donated lots of materials for the fixers to use.

QES Electrical has given a range of light bulbs for testing the many table lamps that come in for fixing.

And all of the fixers, either retired or working, have professional knowledge they want to share.

The next Sidmouth Repair Café will be on Saturday, July 27.

