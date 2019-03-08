Advanced search

Digital Decoded

Businesses back Sidmouth Repair Café

PUBLISHED: 07:00 07 July 2019 | UPDATED: 09:49 08 July 2019

IT expert Al Findlay

IT expert Al Findlay

Archant

Fixers bring a new lease of life to tired items at Sidmouth Repair Café.

Every last Saturday of the month, a team of fixers gather at the Youth Centre in Manstone Lane, Sidmouth - to help local folk repair any items which would otherwise be thrown away.

It's quite a commitment - especially for members of the repair team who also have their own business.

This includes Al Findlay, a freelance IT consultant based in Newton Poppleford.

Every month he lends his skills and advice to fix a computer that's crashed, a printer that won't work, or a mobile phone that needs a tweak.

Al is one of several local businesses helping out at the café.

Recently, builders' merchants Bradfords donated lots of materials for the fixers to use.

QES Electrical has given a range of light bulbs for testing the many table lamps that come in for fixing.

And all of the fixers, either retired or working, have professional knowledge they want to share.

The next Sidmouth Repair Café will be on Saturday, July 27.

To read more features from East Devon Resident, click here.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Pressure mounts to bring lifeguards to town beach after year of planning

A surf rescue board on Sidmouth beach. Ref shs 27 19TI 7133. Picture: Terry Ife

Ottery students experience university life

Kings School students Naomi Gammon,Eleanor Brandon,James Parkes and Michael Penston. Ref sho 27 19TI 7107. Picture: Terry Ife

Open day at Ottery church to celebrate 650th birthday

Ottery St Mary Parish Church. Picture: Simon Horn

‘Passive aggressive’ sign put up to tackle dog mess problem

Dog Poo sign at Chandlers Lane. Ref shs 27 19TI 7033. Picture: Terry Ife

‘Phenomenal’ lifesavers thanked for saving 14-year-old’s life

Gareth Topping and Richard Baker from Sidmouth International School, thank Maddie Todd, Guy Russell, Guy Bennett and Martin Barnard. Ref shs 27 19TI 7127. Picture: Terry Ife

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Pressure mounts to bring lifeguards to town beach after year of planning

A surf rescue board on Sidmouth beach. Ref shs 27 19TI 7133. Picture: Terry Ife

Ottery students experience university life

Kings School students Naomi Gammon,Eleanor Brandon,James Parkes and Michael Penston. Ref sho 27 19TI 7107. Picture: Terry Ife

Open day at Ottery church to celebrate 650th birthday

Ottery St Mary Parish Church. Picture: Simon Horn

‘Passive aggressive’ sign put up to tackle dog mess problem

Dog Poo sign at Chandlers Lane. Ref shs 27 19TI 7033. Picture: Terry Ife

‘Phenomenal’ lifesavers thanked for saving 14-year-old’s life

Gareth Topping and Richard Baker from Sidmouth International School, thank Maddie Todd, Guy Russell, Guy Bennett and Martin Barnard. Ref shs 27 19TI 7127. Picture: Terry Ife

Latest from the Sidmouth Herald

Pressure mounts to bring lifeguards to town beach after year of planning

A surf rescue board on Sidmouth beach. Ref shs 27 19TI 7133. Picture: Terry Ife

Barrow ton and Hancock ‘sixfer’ see Sidmouth to emphatic home success

North Devon wicket keeper Richard Screech with Alex Barrow the Sidmouth batsman. Picture GERRY HUNT

Open day at Ottery church to celebrate 650th birthday

Ottery St Mary Parish Church. Picture: Simon Horn

Ottery students experience university life

Kings School students Naomi Gammon,Eleanor Brandon,James Parkes and Michael Penston. Ref sho 27 19TI 7107. Picture: Terry Ife

Festival of Art at Kennaway House, Sidmouth

Sidmouth Society of Artists Chairperson Lynda Kettle and event organiser Rebecca Lockyear at their hanging day in Kennaway House. Ref shs 27 19TI 7085. Picture: Terry Ife
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists