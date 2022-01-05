The run up to Christmas was certainly a busy one for the Sidmouth Lions

The Sidmouth Lions dusted off Santa's Sleigh and donned their Santa costumes to raise money for local charities in the run-up to Christmas.

The Sidmouth Lions raised £4,500 in their Christmas events for local charities around East Devon through their December fundraising. Santa's first appearance was at a rather damp Late Night Shopping event on December 3. And it was a real joy to see Santa touring around the Sid Valley and Newton Poppleford on his magical sleigh, with the support of his 'little' Lion helpers.

During these same two weeks, Sidmouth Lions Santa and a helper also made eight visits to the Waitrose store in Woolbrook to welcome shoppers to the store with a wide selection of Christmas music. Perhaps people felt that things were getting back to normal again and they showed their appreciation of Sidmouth Lions efforts, by generously donating towards Lion's charity work.

Sidmouth Lions thank all those individuals who made the donations. Sidford Central Garage for once again providing the sleigh's towing vehicle and Hall & Scott estate agents for their significant donation towards the sleigh's operating costs; thanks also for those who helped in publicising the Santa activities.

During December, Sidmouth Lions Club has purchased and delivered over 60 gifts of food treats to elderly residents, living on their own, who in normal times would have been invited to a pre-Christmas tea-party arranged by Sidmouth Lions & Ladies.

Donations have also recently been made:

- to help fund the 52 Community Christmas Lunches for the elderly, organised by Carla Scott;

- to Sidmouth parish church's Gateway Homeless Action Group project;

- to 'Balloons', the Exeter-based charity that supports young people affected by bereavement;

- to 'Go Beyond' (previously known as CHICKS), a charity that provides respite breaks for young people facing serious challenges.

Sidmouth Lions next event is a concert featuring Sidmouth Town Band. This will take place in Manor Pavilion Theatre at 7.45 pm on Friday 25th February 2022 and tickets (£10 each) are already on sale from the Theatre Box Office.







