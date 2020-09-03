Advanced search

A lively weekend for Sidmouth Lifeboat

PUBLISHED: 12:00 03 September 2020

Passers-by were amused when the mannequin 'came to life'. Picture: Sidmouth Lifeboat

Sidmouth Lifeboat

Two incidents at sea and another closer to home made for a busy weekend for Sidmouth Lifeboat.

On Saturday afternoon (August 29) the crew were alerted to a paddleboarder who was struggling to get back to shore off the rock islands near Jacob’s Ladder.

The lifeboat launched but was stood down by the coastguard after the paddleboarder managed to return to shore safely.

On Sunday morning (August 30) during their training session out at sea, the crew went to the aid of a kayaker who had ended up in the water off Sidmouth Beach with their kayak drifting away. The kayaker was wearing a buoyancy aid and was not in distress, but needed the crew’s help to retrieve the kayak from 200 metres away. Both were brought back to shore.

Meanwhile outside the lifeboat station, passers-by were entertained by the spectacle of Sid the fundraising mannequin apparently coming to life. Mark the Mannequin Man dressed up in Sid’s outfit and surprised people by waving and speaking to them.

Sidmouth Lifeboat would like to thank all those who donated during the weekend.

