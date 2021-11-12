Halloween and Bonfire Night have been and gone. The Christmas adverts have already started on TV and it's only one more payday away from the big day in December, but are you struggling to find the best place to purchase a tree in East Devon?

Having a decorated Christmas tree in your home is a tradition first started by Queen Victoria. It originated as a German Christmas tradition which was bought to the UK by her German husband Prince Albert. The public followed suit and it became a popular way to decorate your home for the festive period. I bet you didn't know that the early Christmas trees were decorated with lights and cookies hanging off them though!

Artificial trees may be more convenient, but for many people it wouldn't be Christmas without the real thing. Check out the best places to buy a Christmas tree near you with my useful guide below.

1. Darts Farm, Topsham, Exeter EX3 0QH uses locally imported trees, grown sustainably on Dartmoor by the Dartmoor Christmas Tree Company and sold on site from November.

2. Cotley Farm, near Whimple EX5 2QR launch their Christmas display on November 25, featuring the chance to pick up your tree as well as meet real reindeer, and buy your turkey at the farm shop at the same time. You can find them just outside Ottery St Mary on Woodhayes Lane just off the A30.

3. Connetts Farm Dunkeswell, Honiton, EX14 4QZ

In addition to supplying families and friends in Devon with household Christmas trees, Connetts Farm also provides large Christmas trees to hotels, town centres, pubs and stately homes in Devon. This means no matter how big your space (even if you need a 40 footer), they'll be able to supply something suitable.

4. Greendale Farm Shop, Sidmouth Rd, EX5 2JU

Traditional Christmas trees grown in Devon, in a range of heights and prices. Available from Friday November 19 for local delivery or collection from the store.

5. Holly Hill Christmas, Spring Head Rd, Uplyme DT7 3RR

Back for another year, Holly Hill open their doors for the festive period on November 20. Available for Christmas trees and any other decorations you might need to make this Christmas magical.



