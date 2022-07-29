News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Sidmouth Herald > News

Byes cycle bridge closed for repairs

person

Dan Wilkins

Published: 3:23 PM July 29, 2022
Updated: 3:24 PM July 29, 2022
The Byes cycle bridge in Sidmouth

The Byes cycle bridge in Sidmouth - Credit: EDDC

A cycle bridge in Sidmouth has been closed until further notice, it has been announced.

Posting on social media, East Devon District Council (EDDC) confirmed the closure after a problem with the deck was found. 

The bridge will be closed until the issues can be fixed, with no time frame has been specified. 

An EDDC spokesman said other foot crossings for the River SId are available both up and down stream. 

The council apologised for any inconvenience caused. 

Sidmouth News

Don't Miss

arcot house

Mary celebrates 101st birthday

Adam Manning

Author Picture Icon
The square at Broad Street which was earmarked for pedestrian crossings

Opinion

Suggested traffic changes need to come forward for good of Ottery's future

Ottery St Mary Friends of Phyllis Baxter Action Group

Author Picture Icon
A crowdfunding campaign is being launched to ensure that the Sidmouth Folk Festival can take place n

Opinion

Folk Week benefits the town, but questions should be raised about...

Vincent Page

Author Picture Icon
Bus users wanting to keep out of the rain in Sidmouth have called for a shelter to be reinstalled.

Updated

Petition opposes cuts to bus service

Philippa Davies

person