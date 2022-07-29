Byes cycle bridge closed for repairs

A cycle bridge in Sidmouth has been closed until further notice, it has been announced.

Posting on social media, East Devon District Council (EDDC) confirmed the closure after a problem with the deck was found.

The bridge will be closed until the issues can be fixed, with no time frame has been specified.

An EDDC spokesman said other foot crossings for the River SId are available both up and down stream.

The council apologised for any inconvenience caused.