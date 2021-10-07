Saved pre-school needs your support to help recover

Published: 10:06 AM October 7, 2021

Sidford’s much-loved The Byes Pre-School has been saved from closure – but now it needs the community’s help to ensure its longer term survival.

Back in July the pre-school was on the verge of shutting its doors for good. The 18 months of the Covid pandemic had been a difficult time, and the committee running the pre-school, all of whom had been doing it for a long time, had other commitments and needed to move on. But local residents, parents of pupils and others with previous connections to the 50-year-old pre-school managed to form a new committee just in time.

As they worked behind the scenes to put the necessary arrangements in place, staff pulled out all the stops to keep the pre-school going. It reopened to pupils on Monday, September 13.

Now the committee and staff are asking local residents and businesses to support them as they recover from the near-closure and look towards the pre-school's future.

Volunteers are needed to help with its popular wildlife garden, and donations are needed to boost funds - possibly from local businesses that would like to get more involved with Sidford’s community.

Committee member Stephanie Murray, whose son attends the pre-school, said: “The Byes Pre-School offers a really unique learning experience, with a big focus on outdoor learning in the amazing ‘Buzz’ wildlife garden.

“My own son has loved all the activities and the incredible space the garden offers; he’s had opportunities to do things like pond dipping, den building, use real tools, make mud pies in the mud kitchen, mix water potions, go on bug hunts and nature walks, jump in puddles, make beautiful natural creations and lots more.

“On wet and cold days, staff make use of the spacious hall with indoor activities so the children get the best of both worlds.

“Our hope as a new committee is to support the amazing staff and children in any way needed to help the setting grow, which will include maintaining a safe outdoor setting with a few upgrades that are needed.”

Anyone who would like to find out more and get involved in helping the pre-school, and any local business that could help with donations, is asked to call 07966 953 096 or email thebyespreschool@gmail.com