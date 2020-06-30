Sidmouth councillor calls for new controls on noisy beach parties

Large gatherings on Sidmouth’s Clifton beach have prompted a local councillor to call for new byelaws clamping down on antisocial behaviour.

Cllr Stuart Hughes, who represents Sidmouth on the district and county councils, said he has received several complaints from local residents who have been ‘appalled’ by the behaviour of large groups of young people on the beach during the recent heatwave.

He said up to 100 have been gathering there, using small portable barbecues, lighting fires along the beach, drinking alcohol and playing loud music.

He said: “The complaints I’ve received have expressed concerns over the behaviour and foul language from some of those gathered on the beach.

“They have also been lining empty bottles up and throwing stones, smashing them, which is a potential hazard for children and other beach users.

“I contacted (Devon and Cornwall’s Police and Crime Commissioner) Alison Hernandez and asked if the police could keep a watchful eye on what’s happening; however, I know they are stretched, especially with lockdown being relaxed.

“I am therefore asking East Devon District Council to see if byelaws can be fast-tracked to prevent drinking and the use of loud beat-box radios, along with a dedicated area being introduced for barbecues.

“As we come out of lockdown, it’s important we do everything we can to kick-start the local economy, and with hotels reopening later this week we need to show Sidmouth in its best light.

“Unfortunately, this type of recent behaviour does nothing for our image.”

He added that he is ‘delighted’ to hear that the behaviour issues experienced in Sidmouth are to be raised at a multi-agency meeting involving East Devon District Council later this week.

He said: “The district council also has a Public Space Protection Order tool at its disposal. which has in the past been used for alcohol, dog and seagull control.

“They do, however, take some time to put in place and may not be appropriate for an occasional gathering of people.

“I still believe the long-term bylaws would be the way forward and I welcome hearing the feedback from the multi-agency meeting”.