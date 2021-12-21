The family of a man who was fatally injured on a pedestrian crossing in Newton Poppleford a year ago are calling for safety improvements to sensor-controlled crossings.

Ken Cooper, 93, had gone out to post a Christmas card in the early evening of Wednesday, December 23 last year and was crossing the main street through the village to return home.

But because he was a slow walker, the sensors on the crossing did not detect his movement and the traffic lights changed to green when Mr Cooper was still in the road. A motorist failed to see him in the poor weather conditions and hit him, causing a severe head injury that led to his death in hospital three days later.

His grieving family are calling for action by Devon County Council to make sure this kind of accident can never happen again. They want the council to take into account where crossings are situated and whether elderly and vulnerable people will be using them.

Mr Cooper’s daughter Beverley Raw told the Herald: “We will be insisting that a whole appraisal of this type of pedestrian crossing should be considered.”

She said her mother, 95-year-old Mary Cooper, ‘has not been the same person’ after losing her husband in such a shocking way at Christmas last year. The couple had been married for 65 years and their home is very close to the pedestrian crossing, so she is constantly reminded of the accident.

Beverley said: “She can see the crossing from her bedroom window, she can hear the ‘beep beep’ all day, and there are ambulances constantly going up and down that road. Every time she hears that ‘beep’ and sees an ambulance go past it reminds her.

“He just went out to post a card and never came back. He didn’t deserve to die that way."

She said the inquest into her father’s death, held on Friday, December 10, had found the driver of the car had not been at fault, and had not been speeding. Beverley did not attend the inquest, but heard afterwards that the coroner, Luisa Nicholson, had said she intended to speak to the county council to raise her concerns about pedestrian crossings.















