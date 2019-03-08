Dogs urine and seagull mess to be assessed and cleaned 'as required' on seafront

Stains on Sidmouth Esplanade will be assessed and cleaned 'as required'. Picture: Terry Ife Archant

Staining from dog urine and seagull mess on Sidmouth's seafront will be assessed and cleaned 'as required', following complaints from a visitor.

Yvonne Leonard, 86, frequently visits the town which has had a special place in her heart since she was a child.

The former Sidmouth resident said during her latest visit she felt equal amounts of 'disgust and dismay' at the state of its esplanade.

An East Devon District Council spokesman said: "The team will assess the promenade and will arrange washing as required.

"The staining is from dog's urinating on street furniture and seagulls' mess.

"Street washing is not something we routinely do due to equipment and resource limitations.

"However, we have the equipment to do spot washing, which we can carry out when necessary."

Mrs Leonard, who now lives in Budleigh, said: "I still feel an acute sense of civic pride and responsibility towards it.

"Whilst walking the promenade on a fine summer's day last week, I found myself noticing with equal amounts of disgust and dismay the appalling state of this very significant and, in days gone by, immaculate esplanade.

"It led me, and my companions, to wonder why the people of Sidmouth appear to be willing to accept this, not to mention those with the power and resources to provide a solution. We took note of where, why and what might be the cause of the filth."

Mrs Leonard said: "The very worst areas of this apparently acceptable pollution is to be found around the base of the numerous waste bins, where the surface has not been washed clean since the last downfall of rain some weeks past, if ever.

"It is very sad, especially when people have paid good money to come here. On the verge of the folk festival, I would have thought somebody would have organised a cleaning. It has been like it for years, although the amounts of cigarettes butts have reduced."

