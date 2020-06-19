Call put out to Sidmouth businesses to sign up to directory

A directory is being put together to showcase Fairtrade Sidmouth businesses in the town.

The Sidmouth Fairtrade Group plans to place the directory on the Sidmouth Town Council website with an option that allows visitors and residents to print it.

It will be free to get involved with and would provide free publicity for those businesses that do.

All businesses, of all sorts and sizes, are now being asked to get in touch and sign up for the directory.

A group spokesman said: “You may not be able to sell Fairtrade products but if you provide tea and coffee for customers and/or staff and you commit to making that Fairtrade, then you could apply for entry in the directory.

“And doing this need not be difficult or costly to your business – you can get supplies locally or through wholesale outlets and the steering group may well be able to help you with this if you are not sure where to start.

“All Fairtrade goods have the Fairtrade mark on them. Businesses will be given a window sticker to indicate they support Fairtrade in Sidmouth.”

Sidmouth councillor Deirdre Hounsom added: “There are exciting developments within the Sidmouth Fairtrade Group which is supported by Sidmouth Town Council.

“We would like all hoteliers, cafés, restaurants and retailers who stock or offer Fairtrade items to get in touch with us so that they can be included in a new Sidmouth online directory and also our own website.

“We are keen to hear from retailers or outlets who may offer a delivery service for those residents of the Sid Valley who are continuing to shield.

“So, whether you offer Fairtrade tea, coffee, grocery items, clothes, fancy goods etc, all of which must carry the Fairtrade logo, we would be very pleased to hear from you as we continue to help everyone adjust to the new circumstances we find ourselves facing.”

Email wendyspratling@gmail.com if you’d like to get involved.