Can you help keep East Devon gardens beautiful all year round?

Connaught Gardens in Sidmouth is among those to have received Green Flag Awards - Credit: Archant

Green-fingered residents are being urged to come forward to help keep East Devon towns looking resplendent all year round.

Three gardens in the district have been handed Green Flag awards – Manor Gardens in Exmouth, Connaught Gardens in Sidmouth and Seafield Gardens in Seaton – which East Devon District Council (EDDC) said is testament to the dedication of their StreetScene teams.

But the council now wants residents to come forward to help keep the gardens in the best possible condition.

"We are now calling on all green thumbed residents to help keep their town’s looking special – with the hope each area can have a ‘Friends of...’ group," an EDDC spokesperson said.

"EDDC is planning to restore further beds in the three gardens later this year and in the spring of 2023 and really needs volunteers to help carry out routine maintenance and get involved in further restorations and improvements."

Paul Fealey, EDDC horticultural officer, is behind the plan to create the groups and will help volunteers as the plan progresses.

He is a former lecturer, trainer and assessor in horticulture.

"Volunteers will be provided with ongoing and extensive training in all aspects of horticulture, gardening, landscaping, garden design and conservation, with the aim of developing a cohesive, knowledgeable and experienced team of volunteers that can work with, as well as independently of, our dedicated grounds teams and parks and gardens officers," the spokesperson added.

Anyone interested in volunteering, even if it is for a few hours each month, can get in touch with Paul via email to pfealey@eastdevon.gov.uk.