Advanced search

Digital Decoded

Calls for bus shelter to keep Sidmouth travellers out the rain

PUBLISHED: 06:55 06 September 2019

Bus users wanting to keep out of the rain in Sidmouth have called for a shelter to be reinstalled.

Bus users wanting to keep out of the rain in Sidmouth have called for a shelter to be reinstalled.

Archant

Bus users wanting to keep out of the rain in Sidmouth have called for a shelter to be reinstalled.

But Devon county councillor Stuart Hughes says the question is the expense of maintaining the shelter, which would cost in region of £7,000 to buy and install alone.

The debate follows a complaint made by a resident regarding the removal of the bus shelter at Yarde Hill.

During the Sidmouth Town Council meeting on Monday, September 2, Cllr Denise Bickley said the authority had a duty to provide a shelter and a bench for bus users wherever possible in rural areas where buses are infrequent.

She added: "I am informed that there is no budget for the bus shelters since 2010, and StreetScene's remit is just to maintain until removal is needed."

Cllr Bickley called for a joint council solution to be found and asked, if possible, for the town council to request notification of when a shelter was at risk, so it could possibly be adopted.

"We have seen the great job the repair cafe did with the bench in Woolbrook for example. Once they're gone, it is too late," Cllr Bickley said. "It seems we are saying no to far too many issues and are being accused of not providing even the most basic service, let alone one to be expected in a pretty affluent town, where we want to be encouraging use of public transport whenever possible."

Cllr Hughes said the basic shelter costs around £5,000 and then it would cost a further £2,000 for it to be installed.

He added: "The main issue once installed is who then who takes on responsibility for any ongoing maintenance and works required over time.

"On main routes outside of Exeter, Fernbank have provided shelters where they can gain advertising revenue. The one on the A3052 by the turning for Waitrose is an example.

"They have recently been involved in taking on more shelters in the Exmouth area and may be interested in Sidmouth. I have asked officers to look into this and have asked specifically to look at a site on the A3052 near Yarde Hill."

Cllr Hughes said district councils did not tend to get involved and have passed bus shelter responsibilities down to town or parish councils who can fund their own shelters.

"Again it's not just putting the shelter up but also who maintains it afterward," he said.

"The only other options I am aware of is that sometimes new developments fund shelters but that doesn't solve the maintenance issue either... However it's something the planning committee should bear in mind when deliberating applications."

Most Read

Watch your speed – motorists warned after police operation in Ottery

Newton Poppleford war time plane crash remembered 75 years on

A photograph showing an identical C-47, that belonged to the same squadron, that was involved in the crash. Picture: Contributed

Hopes for spring opening date for Rockfish restaurant

Mitch Tonks of Rockfish has spoken about his plans for the Drill Hall in Sidmouth. Picture: therockfish.co.uk

‘This is the reality of living in a place like Ottery’ - football club and community thanked for missing boy search

Councillor Vicky Johns praised the community spirit of residents and the football club to search for a young boy who went missing. Picture: Submitted/Terry Ife

Town clerk’s name change to ‘CEO’ sparks debate at Ottery

Ottery Town Council from left to right, Cllr Peter Faithfull, town clerk Christine McIntyre, Roger Giles, Stewart Lucas, Geoff Pratt, Richard Copus, Richard Grainger, Vicky Johns and Dean Stewart. Picture: Clarissa Place

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Watch your speed – motorists warned after police operation in Ottery

Newton Poppleford war time plane crash remembered 75 years on

A photograph showing an identical C-47, that belonged to the same squadron, that was involved in the crash. Picture: Contributed

Hopes for spring opening date for Rockfish restaurant

Mitch Tonks of Rockfish has spoken about his plans for the Drill Hall in Sidmouth. Picture: therockfish.co.uk

‘This is the reality of living in a place like Ottery’ - football club and community thanked for missing boy search

Councillor Vicky Johns praised the community spirit of residents and the football club to search for a young boy who went missing. Picture: Submitted/Terry Ife

Town clerk’s name change to ‘CEO’ sparks debate at Ottery

Ottery Town Council from left to right, Cllr Peter Faithfull, town clerk Christine McIntyre, Roger Giles, Stewart Lucas, Geoff Pratt, Richard Copus, Richard Grainger, Vicky Johns and Dean Stewart. Picture: Clarissa Place

Latest from the Sidmouth Herald

Calls for bus shelter to keep Sidmouth travellers out the rain

Bus users wanting to keep out of the rain in Sidmouth have called for a shelter to be reinstalled.

Sidmouth runner Adrian Horne conquers the Dartmoor High Ground Marathon

Sidmouth Running Club member Adrian Horne (left) with running buddy and friend Chris Carlton after The Dartmoor High Ground Marathon. Picture: SRC

Sidmouth CC - hat-trick of success on final day of the Tolchards Devon League season

Picture: Thinkstock

Sidmouth Surf Life Saving youth team net medal haul at British Championships

Sidmouth Surf Life Saving Club’s Josh Roberts, Finlay Morgan in action. Picture: ROB BOLTON

Flower blooms as Ottery 2nds complete their ‘Great Escape’

A batsmans gear is left on the wicket during drinks. Picture STEVE BIRLEY
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists