Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Underage drinking and fights near funfair

PUBLISHED: 13:45 14 June 2019

Sergeant Andy Squires. Photo by Simon Horn. Ref shs 6365-33-13SH To order your copy of this photograph go to www.sidmoutherald.co.uk and click on Photo Orders.

Sergeant Andy Squires. Photo by Simon Horn. Ref shs 6365-33-13SH To order your copy of this photograph go to www.sidmoutherald.co.uk and click on Photo Orders.

Archant

Fights and underage drinking near the funfair at The Ham forced officers into action at the weekend raising concerns about young people's access to alcohol.

The funfair is back in Sidmouth. Ref shs 23 19TI 5678. Picture: Terry IfeThe funfair is back in Sidmouth. Ref shs 23 19TI 5678. Picture: Terry Ife

Sergeant Andy Squires and members of the neighbourhood police team broke up three assaults, were sworn at and looked after a number of 'very drunk' teenagers on Saturday night. He said many parents were 'duly horrified' when contacted about their child's condition after they were taken home.

At a meeting of Sidmouth Town Council on Monday, he praised the fair for how it was run and its security, but said there is a balance to be maintained.

He said: "Although there were four of us on, while we're trying to look after some very drunk 14, 15 and 16 year olds, we have got others literally waving one finger at us, shouting swear words and have a bottle of vodka in the other hand. We'd very much like to chase after them and give them a bit of advice. But we can't drop somebody who is in a comatose state and deal with them all - but that is something that we have to deal with. Where they get their alcohol from is always an annual conundrum. Some bring it from home, we have got fairly tight reign over licensed premises in town don't sell it youngsters, but whether there are older ones that are buying it then distributing outside it's a thing that's difficult to keep a lid on.

"There's a fine balance between the amount of family fun the fair provides versus the amount of disorder and disrespect that we have to try and endure and protect the time from. I appreciated its (the fair's) benefit is laid on for the town and I wouldn't want to be Scrooge and say stop it all together."

Cllr Ian Barlow, chairman of the town council, suggested the council contribute financially towards security or an ambulance to help drunken visitors.

Following the meeting, fair organiser David Rowland said: "We love coming to Sidmouth, we do better and better every year. I spoke to a couple of them (young people) and asked them 'what do they hope to achieve?'. And they said they were coming down because it's the fair or they would be in the park or somewhere else. I know the fair can attract certain people but they do mess around in other places to, its not just on one event in the year."

Most Read

Whoops! ‘Embarrassed’ Scouts dig up field in Sidmouth to plant raised beds - without telling town council

The raised beds installed at Salcombe Regis Recreation Field. Picture courtesy of Sidmouth Town Council

Water experts warn bathers not to swim at Sidmouth beach today

Tourists flock to Sidmouth beach. Picture: Alex Walton

Ottery’s pizza parlour opens for business

Zenel and Erando Sinanaj of PizzAmore in Ottery St Mary. Ref sho 24 19TI 6670. Picture: Terry Ife

Homes left without power after explosion in Ottery

Field at Gerway Close, Ottery St Mary. Picture: Victoria Jaay

Debate rumbles on as Newton Poppleford application deferred again

King Alfred Way in Newton Poppleford. Ref shs 49 18TI 6523. Picture: Terry Ife

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Whoops! ‘Embarrassed’ Scouts dig up field in Sidmouth to plant raised beds - without telling town council

The raised beds installed at Salcombe Regis Recreation Field. Picture courtesy of Sidmouth Town Council

Water experts warn bathers not to swim at Sidmouth beach today

Tourists flock to Sidmouth beach. Picture: Alex Walton

Ottery’s pizza parlour opens for business

Zenel and Erando Sinanaj of PizzAmore in Ottery St Mary. Ref sho 24 19TI 6670. Picture: Terry Ife

Homes left without power after explosion in Ottery

Field at Gerway Close, Ottery St Mary. Picture: Victoria Jaay

Debate rumbles on as Newton Poppleford application deferred again

King Alfred Way in Newton Poppleford. Ref shs 49 18TI 6523. Picture: Terry Ife

Latest from the Sidmouth Herald

The great wide debate - 78 bowled in a single Devon League game!

Picture: Thinkstock

Promotion a reward for club’s hard work says Otters boss

Ottery St Mary manager Dave Fairweather with Ben Rushton who won the Managers Player of the Year award

Sidmouth Grandfathers Cup joy for Mike Shepherd

A generic golf picture Picture ARCHANT

Sidmouth Kirsteen Welch is first lady at the Oke Croak Fell Race

Sidmouth Running Clubs Kirtseen Welch. Picture src

Sidmouth B net fine home win over Teign Valley

A generic golf picture Picture ARCHANT
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists