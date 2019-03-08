INTERACTIVE MAP: Maggie's mission to raise awareness of defibrillators

One of the defibrillators in Sidmouth.

A pensioner is on a mission to raise awareness of defibrillator locations within Sidmouth.

Maggie Barter has compiled her own list about where in the town you can find the lifesaving piece of equipment after she was taken ill at Twyford House.

A defibrillator was not needed but she felt it highlighted a lack of knowledge of where defibrillators were in the town.

Throughout Sidmouth, various organisations have purchased defibrillators which are co-ordinated by the Community Heartbeat Trust.

In an emergency, defibrillators can be accessed 24 hours a day at Sidmouth Cricket, Tennis and Croquet Club, Sidmouth Market Place, Sidford Social Hall, Sidbury Village Hall and The Arches, Sidmouth Esplanade.

Sidbury Village Hall, one of the sites where a defibrillator can be found.

The Beacon Medical Centre, Sidmouth Swimming Pool, Sidmouth Sport and Leisure Centre, , Sidmouth Conservative Club, Vicarage Road and Trumps Court also have a defibrillator.

Mrs Barter said: "What gets me is how few people know where the defibrillators are.

"I have come to the conclusion and I think every place where the public attend should have a sign to say where the nearest defibrillator is.

"I think that solves the problem full stop.

Sidbury Village Hall, one of the sites where a defibrillator can be found.

"Luckily for me it was not my heart and it did not require a defibrillator anyway.

"They are nicely placed around the town.

"But if you do not know then it would be good in some way to put a little notice up in every shop or meeting place or church telling you where they are."

Christopher Holland, Sidmouth Town Council clerk, said: "No government authority or service does actually have to provide them.

Sidford Social Hall, one of the sites where a defibrillator can be found.

"So they have all been bought and provided with the best of intentions but no one group monitors them collectively.

"In practice, the emergency services should know where the nearest registered defibrillator is and direct any emergency caller to that.

"The advice is to phone 999 and they will tell you where the nearest one is and give you the access code to use it."

Are you fundraising for a defibrillator or recently installed one? Let the Herald know and we will add it to our map.