Plea for measures to tackle speeding as pedestrians face 'daily challenges' crossing roads

Chris Burhop, Roy Badcock and Julia Bramble in the high street, Newton Poppleford. Ref shs 25 19TI 6812. Picture: Terry Ife Archant

Pedestrians facing daily battles against speeding cars have prompted calls for lower speed limits and more crossings through Newton Poppleford.

Residents and councillors have raised concerns about the stretch of the A3052 running through the village and School Lane after a number of close calls with cars.

Postman Roy Badcock says the traffic is nothing like he's faced in the three decades he has delivered letters and said crossings should be placed in the high street and by King Alfred Way.

Mr Badcock said: "In the two months since I became the new regular postie for Newton Poppleford, I have certainly come across some challenges on a daily basis like nothing I have faced before in my 30 years in the job.

"I do it on a daily basis for my job but it's about the parents and residents who live here.

"I would like to see the speed restricted to 20 mph and to have at least one or two extra pedestrian crossings of some description put in place either side of the existing one by the Post Office stores.

"For extra safety there could possible be added some sleeping policemen at various points along the high street as the traffic has increased so much more these days, that without all the holiday traffic on top."

His concerns have been supported by Newton Poppleford parish council chairman Chris Burhop and Devon County Council ward member Claire Wright.

Councillor Wright said: "Newton Poppleford has the most challenging road situation in my whole ward, and probably throughout most of East Devon. It is so difficult to find a space to cross the road and parents with children going to school are the most affected of all. The road definitely needs reviewing in terms of pedestrian safety."

Councillor Burhop, said they have been asked to gather evidence about the road and was uncertain if a 20mph limit would be possible on an A-road.

He said: "It's a busy traffic area. We are concerned with the speeds that we are seeing later in the evening, it's very important to remember highways decided the speed limits for a reason. It's a built up area. You will get pedestrians trying to cross the road especially children and animals. We have instances of cats and dogs getting hit by the traffic

"Personally I would like to see 20mph limit outside the school in School Lane. I do not think a 20mph limit is possible on a main A-road, even in a built-up area. People have sited Sidbury as an example but that is a B-road. I do not think that is going to happen but I am happy to push for it if that's what people want."

Devon County Council says it takes road safety issues 'very seriously' and will work closely with the community to understand the issues.

Councillor Stuart Hughes, DCC's cabinet member for highways management, said: "We will look at all the evidence available, including that provided by members of the community, before consideration is given to what level and type of response is appropriate."