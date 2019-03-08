Can you adopt these friendly cats?

Axhayes Cat Adoption Centre

They have lived happily with children and a dog, and are a friendly and affectionate pair needing a new home

Ronnie, the more affectionate of the pair.

They may share their names with the notorious East End Kray brothers, but Ronnie and Reggie are an easygoing pair with absolutely no criminal records.

The 13-year-old males lived in a busy household with children, which never bothered them, but they are now looking for a new home together after their previous owner had to move to a place where cats were not allowed.

Deputy manager at Axhayes, Jackie Phipp, said: “They are gorgeous boys who are real characters – bound to make amazing pets in their new home! Ronnie and Reggie have lived with a dog before and were okay, so may accept another in the future, but do not like other cats. Ronnie tends to be more affectionate and will sit on a lap whenever the opportunity arises whereas Reggie, although still very affectionate, can be more independent.”

Both cats have very early stages of renal disease, but this is easily managed through their diet. For further information visit http://axhayes.cats.org.uk/ or contact Axhayes Cat Adoption Centre on 01395 232 377.