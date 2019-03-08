Can you give Cloud the cat a home?

Cloud the cat. Picture: Axhayes Adoption Centre Axhayes Adoption Centre

Grey tabby Cloud was a stray cat with no microchip, so her previous owner could not be traced

Ten-year-old Cloud came to Axhayes Adoption Centre as a stray, but her affectionate nature shows that she must have had a loving home some time in the past.

However, because she was not microchipped, staff have been unable to trace her owner.

Deputy manager Jackie Phipp said it is sad to think that someone might be missing Cloud, and if she had been microchipped, they could have been reunited.

"We have so many strays come in that clearly belong to someone, but without a chip there's only so much we can do to find an owner," she said.

Cloud would be happy in a home where she can lounge on the sofa and explore the garden. It is not known whether she can live with other pets, but her gentle nature suggests that she may be all right with children.

If you can offer Cloud a home, visit http://axhayes.cats.org.uk/ or contact Axhayes Cat Adoption Centre on 01395 232 377.