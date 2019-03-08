Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Can you give Cloud the cat a home?

PUBLISHED: 12:09 04 June 2019 | UPDATED: 12:18 04 June 2019

Cloud the cat. Picture: Axhayes Adoption Centre

Cloud the cat. Picture: Axhayes Adoption Centre

Axhayes Adoption Centre

Grey tabby Cloud was a stray cat with no microchip, so her previous owner could not be traced

Ten-year-old Cloud came to Axhayes Adoption Centre as a stray, but her affectionate nature shows that she must have had a loving home some time in the past.

However, because she was not microchipped, staff have been unable to trace her owner.

Deputy manager Jackie Phipp said it is sad to think that someone might be missing Cloud, and if she had been microchipped, they could have been reunited.

"We have so many strays come in that clearly belong to someone, but without a chip there's only so much we can do to find an owner," she said.

Cloud would be happy in a home where she can lounge on the sofa and explore the garden. It is not known whether she can live with other pets, but her gentle nature suggests that she may be all right with children.

If you can offer Cloud a home, visit http://axhayes.cats.org.uk/ or contact Axhayes Cat Adoption Centre on 01395 232 377.

Most Read

Wally surprises visitors at Ottery wedding venue

The wild Wallaby in Ottery. Ref sho 23 19TI 1020950. Picture: Terry Ife

GP bids for £1.4million in funding to move and extend Sidmouth surgeries

The new Beacon Medical Centre. Ref shs 7767-23-15AW. Picture: Alex Walton

Tastebuds left tingling for more after successful food festival

Otterys Food & Families Festival. Ref sho 23 19TI 1020632. Picture: Terry Ife

“No-one loves dogs more than us” - how Sidmouth emporium is pet perfection

Jennifer Jennings-Wright of Toto's in Sidmouth. Ref shs 22 19TI 5568. Picture: Terry Ife

The Filling Station - trading independently in Sidmouth

Roz Kendall and Luke Allen of The Filling Station. Ref edr 17 19TI 3174. Picture: Terry Ife

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Wally surprises visitors at Ottery wedding venue

The wild Wallaby in Ottery. Ref sho 23 19TI 1020950. Picture: Terry Ife

GP bids for £1.4million in funding to move and extend Sidmouth surgeries

The new Beacon Medical Centre. Ref shs 7767-23-15AW. Picture: Alex Walton

Tastebuds left tingling for more after successful food festival

Otterys Food & Families Festival. Ref sho 23 19TI 1020632. Picture: Terry Ife

“No-one loves dogs more than us” - how Sidmouth emporium is pet perfection

Jennifer Jennings-Wright of Toto's in Sidmouth. Ref shs 22 19TI 5568. Picture: Terry Ife

The Filling Station - trading independently in Sidmouth

Roz Kendall and Luke Allen of The Filling Station. Ref edr 17 19TI 3174. Picture: Terry Ife

Latest from the Sidmouth Herald

Sidmouth Gig Club mixed crew clock faster time than the men!

Sidmouth Gig Club ladies A crew backing out for their race at the Swanage Regatta. Picture: SIDMOUTH GIG CLUB

East Devon Tennis Academy players net half-term tournament success

East Devon Tennis Academy players Jess Johnson, Zac Brown and Chris Denton, 14U mixed doubles finalists at the Newquay Tournament. Picture: EDTA

Can you give Cloud the cat a home?

Cloud the cat. Picture: Axhayes Adoption Centre

Awareness week to showcase volunteers’ role to improve Sid Valley healthcare

Members of The Patient Participation Group outside Beacon Medical Centre. Ref shs 21 19TI 5326. Picture: Terry Ife

Wally surprises visitors at Ottery wedding venue

The wild Wallaby in Ottery. Ref sho 23 19TI 1020950. Picture: Terry Ife
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists