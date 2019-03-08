Can you give Roxy a happy life?

Roxy needs a home with no children or other pets. Picture: Axhayes Adoption Centre Axhayes Adoption Centre

Roxy likes to hunt, play and sleep on her owner's bed, in a home with no children or other pets

Roxy is a gorgeous 11-year-old grey and white female, in need of a new home where she can get back to doing all the things she enjoys.

Roxy loves to curl up and have a sleep on her owner's bed, occasionally sit on their lap, and chase her toys about the house.

She has an independent nature and likes attention on her terms only. In her previous home Roxy would spend a lot of her time outdoors hunting, but the stress of other pets made it difficult for her. She is quite a character who will be happy doing what she likes without the fear of other animals, and preferably without children.

Since coming into care Roxy has needed to have her thyroid gland removed, which is a fairly common procedure for older cats, and has been put on a diet. Hopefully once in her happy home with some play and exercise she will shed the rest of her excess weight.

If you think you may be able to adopt Roxy, or to find out about other cats in need of rehoming, visit the website here or call Axhayes Adoption Centre on 01395 232 377.