Advanced search

Digital Decoded

Can you give Roxy a happy life?

PUBLISHED: 07:01 04 July 2019

Roxy needs a home with no children or other pets. Picture: Axhayes Adoption Centre

Roxy needs a home with no children or other pets. Picture: Axhayes Adoption Centre

Axhayes Adoption Centre

Roxy likes to hunt, play and sleep on her owner's bed, in a home with no children or other pets

Roxy is a gorgeous 11-year-old grey and white female, in need of a new home where she can get back to doing all the things she enjoys.

Roxy loves to curl up and have a sleep on her owner's bed, occasionally sit on their lap, and chase her toys about the house.

She has an independent nature and likes attention on her terms only. In her previous home Roxy would spend a lot of her time outdoors hunting, but the stress of other pets made it difficult for her. She is quite a character who will be happy doing what she likes without the fear of other animals, and preferably without children.

Since coming into care Roxy has needed to have her thyroid gland removed, which is a fairly common procedure for older cats, and has been put on a diet. Hopefully once in her happy home with some play and exercise she will shed the rest of her excess weight.

If you think you may be able to adopt Roxy, or to find out about other cats in need of rehoming, visit the website here or call Axhayes Adoption Centre on 01395 232 377.

Most Read

Sidmouth cafe goes on the market

Browns' Kitchen. Picture: Stonesmith

Investigations into serious sexual assault in Sidmouth

Police are investigating a serious sexual assault in Sidmouth. Picture: Mark Atherton

Cat’s leg ‘completely crushed’ after being caught in trap

Lightning the cat caught in a trap.

The Golden Lion, Tipton St John highly praised in the AA Pub Guide

The Golden Lion Tipton St John. Ref shs 27-16TI 3752. Picture: Terry Ife

International School student airlifted to hospital

A student from Sidmouth International School was airlifted to hospital from Sidmouth beach. Picture: Denise Wightman

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Sidmouth cafe goes on the market

Browns' Kitchen. Picture: Stonesmith

Investigations into serious sexual assault in Sidmouth

Police are investigating a serious sexual assault in Sidmouth. Picture: Mark Atherton

Cat’s leg ‘completely crushed’ after being caught in trap

Lightning the cat caught in a trap.

The Golden Lion, Tipton St John highly praised in the AA Pub Guide

The Golden Lion Tipton St John. Ref shs 27-16TI 3752. Picture: Terry Ife

International School student airlifted to hospital

A student from Sidmouth International School was airlifted to hospital from Sidmouth beach. Picture: Denise Wightman

Latest from the Sidmouth Herald

Can you give Roxy a happy life?

Roxy needs a home with no children or other pets. Picture: Axhayes Adoption Centre

Sidbury ease to seventh straight success

Sidbury, who claimed a seventh success in seven Tollchards Devon League H Division East outings when they beat Exwick by eight wickets. Picture SIDBURY CC

Ottery St Mary and Bideford involved in Tolchards Devon League tie

A cricket ball on the scorers table.

Sidmouth Under-10s enjoying their first full season of hard ball cricket

Sidmouth Under-10s who are enjoying what is,for many of them, their fiirst experience of hard ball cricket. Picture SIDMOUTH CRICKET CLUB

East Devon MP calls on Health Secretary to protect East Devon’s hospitals from high rents

East Devon MP, Sir Hugo Swire. Picture: Wikimedia.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists