Can you give Rubbles a fur-ever home?

Rubbles the cat at Axhayes. Picture: Axhayes Cat Adoption Centre Archant

“An affectionate cat who will make a lovely companion”

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Rubbles is a 12-year-old tabby and white female.Her previous owner had named her Bubbles because she used to blow bubbles in her milk when she was a kitten.

But when she arrived at Axhayes Adoption Centre, in November, there were several other cats there called Bubbles, so her name was changed to avoid confusion.

Rubbles used to have a thyroid condition and has had an operation to remove her thyroid glands.

She has recovered well and is back to her loving self.

“She can be a little quiet in her pen, but she’s an affectionate cat who will make a lovely companion in her forever home,” said deputy manager Jackie Phipps.

This is the third week that the Herald has featured cats from Axhayes needing new owners, and the response has been very good.

“We have had several people on the phone and coming into the centre asking about the cats they have seen in the Herald, which is great,” said Jackie.

Contact Axhayes on 01395 232 377.