Can you give Tabitha a home?

PUBLISHED: 06:55 13 May 2019 | UPDATED: 09:07 13 May 2019

Tabitha. Picture: Axhayes Adoption Centre

Axhayes Adoption Centre

Nine-year-old Tabitha needs plenty of outdoor space, and will be happiest in a home with no other cats or dogs

This is Tabitha, a tabby and white cat being looked after at Axhayes Adoption Centre after her owner unfortunately became allergic to her and could no longer keep her.

Tabitha is nine years old and in many ways, a very typical cat. She likes hunting, and will need plenty of outdoor space. She is an affectionate cat, sometimes climbing on to her owner's lap, and is also happy curled up on the bed. In her previous home she enjoyed spending time in the garden.

Her previous owner had dogs and other cats, but Tabitha was not really happy with them, and would be better off in a home where she is the only pet.

If you think you may be able to give Tabitha a new home, why not go along to Axhayes and meet her? To find out more about the cats and kittens available for rehoming, click here or contact Axhayes Cat Adoption Centre on 01395 232 377.

