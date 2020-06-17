Can you help find Harry the missing dog?

A dog owner has issued a desperate plea for walkers to keep a look out for their missing pet.

Nine-year-old Harry went missing in a field in Tipton on February 6.

He is a black but greying Patterdale with a small white patch on his left ear and white chest.

His owner Chrissy Quin has been searching for the lost pooch for weeks on end.

After contacting a dog charity, Chrissy was advised that dogs returned to their national instinct after 24 hours so Harry would be looking for food and shelter, and calling him would have little effect as he would be in survival mode.

Initially there were a few unconfirmed sightings in Harpford, Tipton and Metcomb, but none since.

Chrissy said they had even searched near badger sets, in case Harry was hiding in one, but they found nothing and the bad weather at the time hampered the search.

Advice recommends the best anyone can do, if they spot Harry, is to try and get a picture of the location and not catch him as he will likely run off as he will be in survival mode.

Chrissy said: “Despite extensive searching until late that first night and for weeks and weeks after, there was no sight no sounds he just vanished, and I had to tell my children he had gone missing, lots of tears were shed and still are - its so heartbreaking.

“We continued searching along with friends, family and strangers.

“After I posted on Facebook, people have been so kind helping us to search for him, but he has never been found.

“I can’t explain the feeling of loss, it really is losing a loved one but with no closure, tears come so easily and not knowing what has happened to him or where he is, is so distressing for us all, we just miss him so much, he was an amazing family dog and his spot every night was on a lap snuggled up - that’s where he should be now, with his BFF - our other dog who grieves for him still.”

If you spot Harry, contact Chrissy by emailing chrisandj@hotmail.co.uk.