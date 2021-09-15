Have a coffee and help raise funds for cancer support

Published: 3:39 PM September 15, 2021

Churchill pledges to donate £5 for every visitor to Macmillan Coffee Morning at Lockyer Lodge in Sidford

Churchill Retirement Living is inviting people in Sidmouth to enjoy coffee, cake and friendly company at its Lockyer Lodge development to raise money for Macmillan Cancer Support.



The event, which is part of the charity’s World’s Biggest Coffee Morning campaign, takes place on Thursday, September 23 from 10.30am to 12 noon at the development on South Lawn.

Visitors will be treated to coffee, delicious cakes and biscuits in the comfy Owners’ Lounge, plus Churchill Retirement Living will donate £5 to Macmillan for every visitor who attends (T&Cs apply, see churchillretirement.co.uk for details).



Churchill Retirement Living has a special relationship with Macmillan Cancer Support and has raised over £500,000 for the charity since 2009.



Churchill’s Senior Regional Marketing Manager Caroline Haswell said: “We are delighted to once again be able to invite people to our developments in person for Macmillan’s World’s Biggest Coffee Morning. These events are not only a fantastic way to raise money for a very worthwhile cause, but also an opportunity to get the local community together and create new friendships and connections after a difficult 18 months.



“Our Lodges offer a sense of community and companionship, and this event is an ideal opportunity for visitors to also experience the lifestyle on offer here. Many of our owners regularly take advantage of the communal facilities on offer, including the Owners’ Lounge where we can now once again hold regular coffee mornings and fun social events like this. We’ll be donating £5 for every visitor who attends the event, so we hope lots of local people will join us to help support this amazing charity.”



Churchill developments have proven to be very safe places to live throughout the pandemic thanks to the excellent work of their Lodge Managers and the secure, self-contained nature of this type of accommodation. This has meant the rate of Covid-19 infections among Churchill Owners has remained less than a third of that seen across the wider UK population, and safety and wellbeing continues to be a priority.