Sidmouth road partly blocked by collision
PUBLISHED: 12:47 06 July 2020 | UPDATED: 13:11 06 July 2020
A car and a bus have collided in Sidmouth.
The incident happened on the A375 Temple Street, near the junction with Ascerton Road.
It was reported at about 11.15 this morning (Monday, July 6), partially blocking the road and causing slow traffic.
A spokesman for Devon and Cornwall Police said an ambulance attended, but there were no reports of any injuries.
