Car in collision with Sidmouth department store

Cari involved in collision with Fields in Sidmouth. Picture: Tony Phillips Archant

A car was involved in a collision with the shop window of Fields in Sidmouth, it has been confirmed.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Herald understood that a car was involved in a collision with a shop in Sidmouth town centre this afternoon.

An eye witness has since told The Herald that the shop is Fields, in Market Place.

Edward Blackmore, duty manager at Fields, said the female motorist was uninjured in the crash.

He added: "No one has been injured, that's the main thing."