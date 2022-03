The car was found 'smoke logged in a layby near Fenny Bridges. - Credit: Archant

Crews from Ottery St Mary and Honiton tackled a car fire on the A30 near Fenny Bridges this morning (Tuesday, March 15).

They were called out to the scene at 5.37am and found the car in a layby, heavily smoke-logged.

The fire was found to have started in the boot of the car and was put out with a hose reel jet, with the aid of a thermal imaging camera.

The incident was closed at 7.31am.