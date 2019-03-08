Person taken to hospital after Four Elms Hill incident

Four Elms Hill. Ref shs 31 17TI 8340. Picture: Terry Ife Archant

Emergency services reported no serious injuries in an incident which shut the road in both directions.

A car flipped onto its roof following an incident on Four Elms Hill.

A person was taken to hospital following the incident on Thursday, July 5, which involved a Hyundai and a Nissan.

South Western Ambulance Service was called out at 3.18pm on Thursday afternoon to the Four Elms Hill area.

Paramedics treated two people at the scene. Police reported there were no serious injuries.

Recovery works were carried out to remove the vehicles and clear oil spilt on the road.

Heavy traffic was reported as the road was closed in both directions. Diversions were put in place.

An ambulance spokesman said a person was taken to hospital for further care.

A police spokesman said: "Two vehicles were involved, one has flipped and landed on its roof. There is no serious injury. Road closed both directions for recovery and diversions in place. Highways had been informed due to oil on the road."