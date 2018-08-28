Advanced search

Car parked outside Sidford homes destroyed in ‘deliberate’ blaze

PUBLISHED: 07:54 09 January 2019 | UPDATED: 08:03 09 January 2019

A car was totally destroyed in what police have established as a deliberate blaze in Sidford.

The blaze, in Lower Brook Meadow, was extinguished with a jet but by the time it had been put under control, the vehicle, which was parked outside homes, was totally destroyed.

The incident happened at 12.32am today (Wednesday).

