Car parked outside Sidford homes destroyed in ‘deliberate’ blaze
PUBLISHED: 07:54 09 January 2019 | UPDATED: 08:03 09 January 2019
A car was totally destroyed in what police have established as a deliberate blaze in Sidford.
The blaze, in Lower Brook Meadow, was extinguished with a jet but by the time it had been put under control, the vehicle, which was parked outside homes, was totally destroyed.
The incident happened at 12.32am today (Wednesday).
