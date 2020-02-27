Town council grant to tackle tar barrels car park problem
PUBLISHED: 07:00 28 February 2020
An Ottery town council grant looks set to pave the way for better car parking facilities at this year's carnival and tar barrels.
Last year, one of the main car parks, in a field off Barrack Road, had to be closed because heavy rain made it too muddy.
Income from car parking fell and in response the carnival committee applied to the town council for £1,800 to fund a solution.
Councillors will be recommended to approve a £1,500 grant on Monday, March 3.
Rob Wickham from the carnival committee said the plan is to put down hardcore building material at the field's entrance and exit areas, to provide a better and safer surface.
He said: "It's just general material suitable for use on a road surface. It won't be tarmac or concrete."
He said that the fall in parking income will not be a problem, adding: "We've obviously got to do a bit more fundraising this year to make sure we've got enough money for the insurance, but there's a lot of things going on that will help us to raise those funds."
