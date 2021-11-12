Jabs for jobs: New statistics show the total of care home staff not vaccinated in Devon

The new law requiring all care home staff in England to be double jabbed, unless they are medically exempt, started yesterday (November 11).

The latest NHS figures show that, nationally, 24,667 out of 462,852 eligible staff including agency workers, at older adult care homes had not received a first dose by November 7.

In total 10,800 staff work in care homes in Devon and 580 are yet to receive a first dose of the coronavirus vaccine. Those who have had only one dose stands at 831 meaning they must have the second as soon as possible.

All care home staff must have both doses of the vaccine or face being redeployed as non frontline staff or be placed on unpaid leave.

On Tuesday, November 9 the health secretary expanded the mandatory vaccination to all frontline NHS staff, who must have both doses by April next year

