News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Sidmouth Herald > News

Jabs for jobs: New statistics show the total of care home staff not vaccinated in Devon

person

Adam Manning

Published: 12:29 PM November 12, 2021
Nurse giving a vaccine

shs wk45 care home staff mandatory covid vaccine - Credit: Getty Images

The new law requiring all care home staff in England to be double jabbed, unless they are medically exempt, started yesterday (November 11).

The latest NHS figures show that, nationally, 24,667 out of 462,852 eligible staff including agency workers, at older adult care homes had not received a first dose by November 7.

In total 10,800 staff work in care homes in Devon and 580 are yet to receive a first dose of the coronavirus vaccine. Those who have had only one dose stands at 831 meaning they must have the second as soon as possible.

All care home staff must have both doses of the vaccine or face being redeployed as non frontline staff or be placed on unpaid leave.

On Tuesday, November 9 the health secretary expanded the mandatory vaccination to all frontline NHS staff, who must have both doses by April next year

Vaccines by area - 




Sidmouth News
Exmouth News
Honiton News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Ottery Tar Barrels

Ottery fires up once more for its tar barrel tradition

Kirsty Woodgate

person
Stormy conditions on Sidmouth seafront

Opinion

Severe rains and flooding caused chaos for many in the Sid Valley

Mike Dibble

person
training a guide dog in Sidmouth

Volunteers needed in East Devon to help Guide Dogs charity

Adam Manning

person
Ottery Carnival 2021

Ottery's streets come to life for return of carnival night

Philippa Davies

person