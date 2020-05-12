Caring Amy goes running to fundraise for Ottery nursing home
PUBLISHED: 07:00 14 May 2020
Catherine Buckland
An 11-year-old Ottery St Mary girl has run the equivalent of a marathon to raise money for the residents of a local nursing home.
Amy Buckland had been missing her grandparents during lockdown, and was concerned that the residents of the King’s Manor home would also be sad at being unable to see their loved ones.
She decided to raise £250 to pay for a fun day for the residents and staff when lockdown is over, to cheer the elderly people up and thank their carers.
Amy spread her marathon out over several days, using her one hour’s exercise time.
She was aiming to cover the distance in 10 days, but completed it in just seven, finishing on Saturday, May 9.
During that period she raised £453.
Her mother Catherine Buckland said she, and the rest of the family, are ‘incredibly proud’ of Amy’s achievement.
Visit her JustGiving page to donate to her cause.
