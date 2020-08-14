Chanters Carnival Classics car show to go ahead in Ottery St Mary

Vehicles on display at Chanters Carnival Classics last year. This year's event will be run under covid-19 restrictions, which will limit the number of entries Picture: Ottery Carnival Committee Ottery Carnival Committee

Organisers of the Chanters Carnival Classics have said the annual event will be taking place this year but with Covid-19 restrictions in place.

It is due to take place on Sunday, August 30, from 11am to 4pm, in the grounds of Chanters House, with social distancing measures in place and those attending will be encouraged to wear masks.

In an announcement on their Facebook page, they have said that those wanting to enter will need to book a place beforehand, as there will be limited spaces and no one will be allowed to book in on the day.

Vehicles on display often include tractors, sports and classic cars and working vehicles.

Organisers have also highlighted that the show raises money to support the tar barrels.

In the announcement, it said: “This year has been extremely difficult for us to fundraise to keep this amazing tradition going, and although this event is free to participate in, we ask that you please donate generously where possible.”