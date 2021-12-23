Extra funding has been announced for adult social care in Devon - Credit: Georg Arthur Pflueger on Unsplash

Millions of pounds are being put into adult social care in Devon this winter to help ease the pressure on hospitals and help recruit and retain care workers.

Following Devon County Council’s announcement this month of £3 million for domiciliary care staff, the council today has announced a further £5.3 million to help support independent sector residential and nursing care workers.

The funding comes from the Government, with a contribution from NHS Devon.

Devon County Council recently estimated that around 2,000 adult social care vacancies were unfilled across the county.

Care home providers are being asked to ensure that their staff benefit from the winter payment, equivalent to about £500 per worker.

Councillor James McInnes, the cabinet member for adult social care, said: “This is another very welcome injection of money from the Government and comes at a time when our social care workforce is very hard-pressed.

“I want to see every care worker and those supporting them paid a fair wage that matches what their counterparts in the NHS get paid. This grant doesn’t solve that but it is an important measure to help to keep the people of Devon safe this winter.

“Care homes have been under huge pressure over the last 18 months and they have worked incredibly hard to keep free of outbreaks of Covid-19 or, where it has occurred in a home, to keep it as controlled as possible.

“The staff in the homes have worked tirelessly and I am pleased to be able to allocate this grant to recognise that loyal service and to encourage new people to come forward and join the team.”

Lucy Bull, director of Devon Care Homes Collaborative, said: “Finally, some well-deserved recognition to the care workers who have sacrificed so much during this pandemic.”

“Every single care assistant in the county has faced hardship this year, both emotionally and financially. It’s their unrelenting dedication to the job that has seen residents continue to enjoy quality of life during this most difficult of times.

“This winter payment is a small step to acknowledging the true value and worth of care staff across Devon, but it must not stop there as there’s much more that needs to be done."