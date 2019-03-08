Actors wanted for new community play

The Reynolds Archant

The life of a Sidmouth fisherman is the subject of a new community play which will be showcased at Sea Fest this year.

Actors and singers are being invited to attend a workshop of the production as the show’s writers are looking for local people of all ages to join the cast.

The script tells the story of Stephen Reynolds, and his time working and living with fishing families in the town before his life was cut short during the influenza epidemic in 1919.

Writers David Lloyd and Pippa Marriott says the play uses humour, song and personal testimony from Reynolds himself to tell the story.

The free two hour workshop will run from 11am to 1pm at The Anchor Inn on Sunday, March 17.

There will be the opportunity to see The play performed at Sidmouth Sea Fest on Saturday, May 18.

Contact either David and Pippa at lloyddavidjohn@gmail.com or pmarriott203@gmail.com if you are interested in attending the workshop.