Lillie’s long search for a loving home

Lillie, a cat needing a special owner. Picture: Axhayes Adoption Centre Axhayes Adoption Centre

A nervous cat who has led a sheltered indoor life, Lillie needs an experienced and patient owner in a household with no children or other pets

Meet Lillie, one of Axhayes’ longest-staying cats, and one who needs an experienced and understanding owner.

She’s an 18-month-old tabby female who has led a rather sheltered life. In her original home she was kept indoors all the time and when her owner had to move, Lillie could not go with them.

At Axhayes, Lillie has been taken on daily trips to the enclosed outdoor area to familiarise her with outside world. But she is still nervous and dislikes change. She will need a home without children or other pets.

At the same time she is very active and needs play and stimulation. She will need plenty of space in the home for enrichment puzzle feeders and cat activity centres, and would also benefit from a safe garden to explore.

Deputy manager Jackie Phipp said: “Lillie will need to find an experienced and understanding owner who will give her as much time as she needs to settle in to her new home, and help her become the loving pet she could be.”

Contact Axhayes Adoption Centre on 01395 232 377