Sweet cat Miss Honey needs a peaceful home

PUBLISHED: 11:00 15 September 2019

Gentle 'lap cat' Miss Honey. Picture: Mark Tolboom

Miss Honey is a cat in search of the quiet life.

The 10-year-old tortoiseshell feline came to Axhayes Adoption Centre after becoming unsettled in a busy home with children and a dog.

She is described as a sweet, affectionate cat who likes attention, but not too much excitement, and no other pets around.

Deputy manager Jackie Phipp said: "Miss Honey enjoys a groom from her owner, she is a gentle cat and loves chasing a toy ball around the house.

"She has been described by the previous owner as 'a really friendly and quiet cat who would sit on your lap all day if she could'.

"She will make a lovely companion for someone looking for a lap cat who ventures only a short way outside. "

If you can offer a home to Miss Honey, or another cat or kitten, visit the Axhayes website or visit the centre, or call 01395 232 377.

Sweet cat Miss Honey needs a peaceful home

