Lady likes people, but cannot live with other cats

PUBLISHED: 10:00 12 August 2019

Lady needs a home with no other cats. Picture: Axhayes Adoption Centre

Axhayes Adoption Centre

Lady has been in the care of Axhayes Cat Adoption Centre in Clyst St Mary for a few months now.

She was brought in after she became stressed and unhappy living with another cat.

During a routine health check with the vet she was diagnosed with a heart condition, which will need monitoring by her new owner.

Deputy adoption centre manager Jackie Phipp said: "A stress-free home will be perfect for Lady, and she would like to be the only pet.

"Lady is a very friendly girl who loves lots of fuss and attention. She would make a wonderful companion. Lady just needs a loving home with no other cats to upset her, that she can make her own."

Axhayes always has several kittens and cats needing new owners. If you are looking for a feline companion, visit the Axhayes website or call 01395 232 377.

