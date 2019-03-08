Third time lucky for cat needing a new home?

Advanced search

PUBLISHED: 16:30 01 September 2019

Will things be looking up soon for Mr Grey? Picture: Volunteer photographer Abbie

A gentle-natured cat is back at Axhayes for the second time after two homes failed to work out for him.

Mr Grey likes human company but also needs to be independent, and to be with people on his own terms.

The two-year-old needs to live with someone who will provide food, shelter and attention when he wants it, but will also let him have his own way.

Deputy manager Jackie Phipp said: "Mr Grey has had a few problems with his ears during his visits into the centre, which are now recovering well, but he may need further medical or surgical treatment in the future.

"We are hoping this won't put off adopters from taking home a handsome cat with lots of character."

Axhayes always has several kittens and cats needing new owners. If you are looking for a feline companion, visit the Axhayes website https://www.cats.org.uk/axhayes visit the centre, or call them on 01395 232 377.

