Cathy and Calli need to be rehomed together

PUBLISHED: 07:00 25 August 2019

Cathy and Calli are playful females needing to be rehomed together. Picture: Volunteer photographer Abbie

Volunteer photographer Abbie

Playful, inquisitive Cathy and Calli are two-year-old female tortoiseshell and white cats, needing a new home where they can stay together.

They have been looked after at Axhayes Cat Adoption Centre since the end of June after coming in with two male kittens, from the same home, which have since been adopted.

Deputy manager Jackie Phipp said: "We received very little history about Cathy and Calli from their previous owner.

"But since coming into care they have been inquisitive, shy yet gentle cats who we are sure will flourish in a loving home.

"They have enjoyed playing with our cat socialisers, using feather sticks and other toys.

"They were stressed by a dog in their previous home, so they would like to be the only pets now. They are sweet and friendly and will make wonderful companions."

If you can offer Cathy and Calli a home, visit the Axhayes website or visit the centre, or call 01395 232 377.

