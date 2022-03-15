Sidmouth woman's High Court hearing begins over Covid deaths in care homes

A Sidmouth woman’s legal challenge to the Government over Covid deaths in care homes has begun at the High Court in London.

Dr Cathy Gardner’s father Michael Gibson died in an Oxfordshire care home of ‘probable Covid’ in April 2020.

The previous month, the Government had told hospitals to free up beds by discharging elderly patients back into care homes without testing them for coronavirus.

Dr Gardner began legal action shortly afterwards, alleging that early in the pandemic the Government unlawfully failed to protect the lives of care home residents.

In July 2020, she was joined in the legal battle by Fay Harris, whose father Don died at a care home in Alton, Hampshire.

Dr Gardner was granted a judicial review of the Government’s policies and the decisions they were based upon, including the role played by the former Health Secretary Matt Hancock.

He claimed that ‘right from the start we’ve tried to throw a protective ring around our care homes’.

A hearing began in October last year but was adjourned when the High Court judges said they needed more time to consider all the information. The new hearing began on Monday, March 14.

In a statement on her CrowdJustice page, which has raised £143,000, Dr Gardner said: “It is nearly two years since my father passed away. The pain that I felt then and the anger at the Government’s failure to protect my father has not gone away. It has only been added to by the delay in the Court process in bringing the case to trial and by the Government’s failure to accept responsibility.

“I know I am not alone in the grief that many of us continue to feel at losing our parents and grandparents in care homes.

“On Monday the trial eventually begins and I am hopeful we will hold this Government to account. I am so grateful to everyone for their support - financially and through the many messages of support.”

She is appealing for further donations to continue the case.

The hearing will last for six days and it will probably be several months before the result is known.