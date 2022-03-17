Sidmouth woman's legal action 'like a dress rehearsal for Covid public inquiry'

A Sidmouth woman’s legal challenge to the Government over Covid deaths in care homes is under way at the High Court in London.

Dr Cathy Gardner’s father Michael Gibson died in an Oxfordshire care home of ‘probable Covid’ in April 2020.

The previous month, the Government had told hospitals to free up beds by discharging elderly patients back into care homes without testing them for coronavirus.

Dr Gardner began legal action shortly after her father’s death, alleging that early in the pandemic the Government unlawfully failed to protect the lives of care home residents.

In July 2020, she was joined in the legal battle by Fay Harris, whose father Don died at a care home in Hampshire.

Two judges are overseeing the High Court hearing, which began on Monday, March 14, and lawyers representing Health Secretary Sajid Javid, NHS England and Public Health England are fighting the claim.

Dr Gardner told the Herald: "Getting to this point has taken longer than any of us expected; judicial review cases are normally completed in a matter of months.

“We applied in early summer 2020 and got permission in November 2020, but it's taken until now to have the hearing.

“This is a hugely significant case, both for the bereaved families but also for the law. It seems obvious to me that any government must be responsible for the safety and wellbeing of citizens, and that is what the law says. But actually getting a ruling on a case where so many have died is another matter. I remain hopeful that we will see justice delivered."

The case has been described as ‘a dress rehearsal’ for the forthcoming public inquiry into the Covid pandemic.

At the start of the hearing Jason Coppel QC, representing the two women, said between March and June 2020 - when Matt Hancock was Health Secretary - more than 20,000 elderly or disabled care home residents had died from Covid-19 in England and Wales, and that the fathers of Dr Gardner and Ms Harris were part of that ‘toll’.



In a written case outline he said: "The care home population was known to be uniquely vulnerable to being killed or seriously harmed by Covid-19.

"The Government's failure to protect it, and positive steps taken by the Government which introduced Covid-19 infection into care homes, represent one of the most egregious and devastating policy failures in the modern era.



"This claim is a legal challenge to the Government's failure to protect care home residents and to the key policies and decisions which led to the shocking death toll.



"The most notorious of these policies is that of mass discharge of around 25,000 elderly or disabled patients from NHS hospitals into care homes - including the homes of the claimants' fathers - without Covid-19 testing or ensuring that suitable isolation arrangements were in place."



On Wednesday, March 16, the lawyers for Mr Javid, NHS England and Public Health England began their defence.

Sir James Eadie QC, representing Mr Javid and Public Health England, outlined the scale of the difficulties ministers faced at the start of the pandemic in 2020.

He said: "There ... were regular attempts to get on top of the science, to understand what was going on and to therefore tailor response and policy accordingly.

"It was perfectly obvious, and vital, that the NHS should not be overwhelmed."

"While scientists are still studying the impact of different policies on containing the virus, the leading studies published to date all conclude that the policies subject to challenge did not contribute significantly to the spread of the virus within care homes," he added.

Earlier he said the women's claim should be dismissed.

Eleanor Grey QC, who is representing NHS England, has also argued that the claim should be dismissed.

Meanwhile, a lawyer specialising in care and occupational disease claims has said the case could have wide implications.

Michelle Penn of law firm BLM said: “This feels like a dress rehearsal for the forthcoming public inquiry, which of course will also focus on the care sector, so findings here may have a significant impact."

The hearing is listed for six days and will continue next week.