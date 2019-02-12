Advanced search

Can you offer a cat a purr-manent home?

PUBLISHED: 07:45 16 February 2019

Sophie at Axhayes Adoption Centre. Ref exe 06 19TI 9507. Picture: Terry Ife

Sophie at Axhayes Adoption Centre. Ref exe 06 19TI 9507. Picture: Terry Ife

These five cats are all in need of new homes with loving owners. And some have been waiting for a long time....

Oscar at Axhayes Adoption Centre. Ref exe 06 19TI 9525. Picture: Terry IfeOscar at Axhayes Adoption Centre. Ref exe 06 19TI 9525. Picture: Terry Ife

They say cats have nine lives, but they only really need one, so long as it is happy.

And some cats, for various reasons, have difficulty finding a ‘forever home’.

Now the Sidmouth Herald has teamed up with Axhayes Adoption Centre, run by Cats Protection, to help rehome some of its longer-standing residents.

The centre looks after cats and kittens until someone comes forward to adopt them.

Luna at Axhayes Adoption Centre. Ref exe 06 19TI 9529. Picture: Terry IfeLuna at Axhayes Adoption Centre. Ref exe 06 19TI 9529. Picture: Terry Ife

Some are rehomed within a few weeks; others, like those in this page, are less lucky.

The Herald will carry a regular feature on a cat awaiting adoption. If you can offer it a home, contact Axhayes directly.

Of course, sometimes another new owner may have come forward by the time the Herald is published – but if you visit the centre, you may well find another cat which is just right for you.

Ten-year-old Sophie has been in care for 11 months after being unable to live with another cat in her previous home.

Shirley, grey/blue British short hair. at Axhayes Adoption Centre. Ref exe 06 19TI 9545. Picture: Terry IfeShirley, grey/blue British short hair. at Axhayes Adoption Centre. Ref exe 06 19TI 9545. Picture: Terry Ife

But she loves human company and has an affectionate nature, so she needs a home where she will be the only pet.

Oscar and Luna, both three years old, are close friends who need to stay together.

Their story is a familiar one: Their owners had to move house, and the landlord would not allow animals. Oscar is a lively, confident character. Luna is more withdrawn, but still likes to play.

They came from a busy house, with children and other pets, and would be happy in a similar environment.

Branwen at the Axhayes Adoption Centre. Ref exe 06 19TI 9496. Picture: Terry IfeBranwen at the Axhayes Adoption Centre. Ref exe 06 19TI 9496. Picture: Terry Ife

Shirley, two years old, started life as a breeding cat, kept outside in a pen. Since coming to Axhayes last October she has begun to trust humans, but it will take time.

She will need a quiet, peaceful home with no young children, in a rural or semi-rural location.

Branwen, aged five, is a sweet cat who loves attention and human company, but also gets stressed easily.

She will be happy in a rural home where she is the only pet.

Branwen at the Axhayes Adoption Centre. Ref exe 06 19TI 9491. Picture: Terry IfeBranwen at the Axhayes Adoption Centre. Ref exe 06 19TI 9491. Picture: Terry Ife

She also needs an injection every five weeks to control allergies, so her new owner will need to take responsibility for that.

Visit axhayes.cats.org.uk or contact the centre on 01395 232377 or at exeteraxhayes@cats.org.uk

