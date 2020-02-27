Advanced search

Cave and forgotten steps revealed on beach following storms

PUBLISHED: 17:00 27 February 2020

The steps and cave revealed on East Beach following the storms. Picture: Ed Dolphin

The steps and cave revealed on East Beach following the storms. Picture: Ed Dolphin

A small cave and steps that haven't been seen for years were revealed on Sidmouth beach in the aftermath of Storm Dennis.

The steps and cave revealed on East Beach following the storms. Picture: Ed DolphinThe steps and cave revealed on East Beach following the storms. Picture: Ed Dolphin

Resident Ed Dolphin snapped pictures of the beach after the stormy weather moved huge amounts of shingle to reveal the forgotten steps that used to be part of the original access to the old Alma Bridge.

The town was hit by two major storms recently - Storm Ciara and Storm Dennis - which was one of the most powerful storms recorded in the area.

Mr Dolphin said: "The cliffs took a battering and we have a new cave.

"I've lived here for six years and I have never seen the bottom step coming down from the old bridge before.

"The cave is where a piece of the cliff has been ripped away.

"There has been a lot of major cliff falls since the storms and more looks like it is ready to come off."

