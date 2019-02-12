Ceilidh night raises £540 for business park challenge

Say NO to Sidford Business Park held a fundriasing ceildh. Picture: Say NO to Sidford Business Park Archant

A fundraising ceilidh has raised more than £540 for a campaign against a proposed business park development.

More than 60 people attended the Say NO Sidford Business Park event on Saturday, featuring music from Mischief and Mayhem.

An appeal was lodged at the start of the month to overturn the district council’s decision against plans for 8,445sqm of employment land at Sidford.

The group will use all money raised to fund their own challenge.

A Say NO Sidford Business Park spokesman said: “We are really pleased that everyone who came along to the ceilidh had such a good time. We are also most grateful to them all for helping us to raise as much as we did. We now turn our attention back to the serious business of preparing for the planning appeal that the applicants have lodged.”

He thanked Paragon Books, The Rising Sun and Red Lion for selling tickets.