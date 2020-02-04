Advanced search

Celebrating Sidmouth's slimming group success with TV's 'chatty man'

PUBLISHED: 15:00 05 February 2020

Harriet Steptoe with Alan Carr at the awards. Picture: Slimming World

Harriet Steptoe with Alan Carr at the awards. Picture: Slimming World

: Slimming World

A Sidmouth Slimming World consultant celebrated her group's success by meeting chat show host and comedian, Alan Carr.

lan co-hosted the annual Slimming World Awards in Birmingham with the organisation's founder and chair Margaret Miles-Bramwell OBE.

Harriet Steptoe, who runs a Slimming World group at Stowford Community Centre, in Chambers Close, every Thursday, said the meeting with Alan was the perfect end to a fantastic year.

"The members at our Sidmouth group make me burst with pride, not only have they seen big changes on the scales, many have improved their health and completely changed their lives too," she said.

Alan, of Channel 4's comedy chat show Chatty Man, said: "I have met so many people who had transformed their lives and it was clear how much the support they received from their 'Slimming World family' meant to them.

"Every one of them spoke passionately about how they couldn't have made those changes to eat more healthily and become more active without the support of consultants like Harriet and their group every week. I left the awards feeling so uplifted and positive, I wish I could've bottled that Slimming World feeling."

